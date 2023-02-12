Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 566.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 64.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $502.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.08 and its 200 day moving average is $481.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

