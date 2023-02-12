Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.82 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.