Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
Leidos Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of LDOS opened at $100.82 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Leidos Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leidos (LDOS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.