Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Transactions at Washington Federal

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Washington Federal news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.74 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

