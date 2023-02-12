Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

