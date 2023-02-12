Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ESAB worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

