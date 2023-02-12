Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ESAB worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $62.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
