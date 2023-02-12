Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 194.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

