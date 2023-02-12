Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

