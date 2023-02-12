Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sabre worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 922,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81,069 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre Profile

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

