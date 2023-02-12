Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

