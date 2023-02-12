Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

