Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 145.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 0.9 %

GEF opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

