Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Further Reading

