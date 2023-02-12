Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Down 1.7 %

SMTC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

