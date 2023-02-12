Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Terex worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

TEX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $54.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

