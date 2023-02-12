Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2,888.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.