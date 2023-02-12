Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.92.

Q2 Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Transactions at Q2

QTWO opened at $34.25 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

