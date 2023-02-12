Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.