Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

