New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 66,098 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $66.21 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $176,876.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,593.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,880 shares of company stock worth $26,434,183 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.