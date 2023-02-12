New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after buying an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHS opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

