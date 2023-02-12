New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.82 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.