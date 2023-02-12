New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

