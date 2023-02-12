Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $696.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,222 shares of company stock worth $216,146. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.