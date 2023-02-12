Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $198,162.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at $132,016,582.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

