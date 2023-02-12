Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

OLLI stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.87.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.