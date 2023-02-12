Oppenheimer Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $181.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.22.

JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

