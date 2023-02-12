O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $825.32 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $818.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.46. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.