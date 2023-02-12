Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,647,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

