Prudential Financial’s (PRU) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

