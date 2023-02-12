R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,538 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.64 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM Company Profile

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

