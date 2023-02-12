Robert W. Baird Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $163.56 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

