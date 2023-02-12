Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.72%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.