Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Declines By 39.6%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Baidu Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Get Baidu alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baidu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.