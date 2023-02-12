Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

