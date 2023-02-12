Signaturefd LLC Sells 505 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $179,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $31.84 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

