Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after buying an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

