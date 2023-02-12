State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,430 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of National Bank worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 104.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

