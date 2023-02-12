State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DORM opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

