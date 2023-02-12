State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

