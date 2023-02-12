State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.20 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,018. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.