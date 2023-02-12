State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $495,548.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,971 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.