State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

