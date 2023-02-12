State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $85.38.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

