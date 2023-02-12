State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $984,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 17.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after buying an additional 325,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

