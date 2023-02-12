State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,160 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $81.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.