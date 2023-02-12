State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,220 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.89. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

