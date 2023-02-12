State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,530 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 336,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 65.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $69.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,001 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

