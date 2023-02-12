State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,688 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $264,997 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $70.03.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

