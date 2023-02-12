State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,780 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 346,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

NYSE DOC opened at $15.54 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.