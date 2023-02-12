State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 317 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

